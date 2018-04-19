Clear
THS girls and THN boys win annual Track & Field meet between rivals

Patriots and Braves met in Track & Field

Posted: Apr. 18, 2018 11:15 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2018 11:41 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Wednesday the Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South boys and girls Track & Field teams held their annual meet. The South girls won 90-42, while the North boys came out on top 77-55.

