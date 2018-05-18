Home
THN wins thrilling track & field sectional title
Patriots edge THS by half a point
Posted: May. 17, 2018 11:19 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 11:50 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Terre Haute North boys track & field team rallied to win sectionals over their rivals Terre Haute South by a half point. The Patriots 127.50 points, was better than the Braves 125. The sectional championship is the Patriots first since 2014.
