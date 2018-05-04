Home
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police Officer shot at Garden Quarter apartments
THN softball wins season-high sixth straight
Lady Patriots beat South Vermillion
Posted: May. 2, 2018 9:53 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 10:30 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Terre Haute North softball team stretched their winning streak to a season best six straight after a 9-2 win over South Vermillion.
