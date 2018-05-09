Clear

TH South wins Travis Smith Vigo County Golf Tournament

Braves win the event for the second year in a row

Posted: May. 9, 2018 10:54 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2018 10:54 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Terre Haute South boys golf team fired a 168 to win the Travis Smith Vigo County Golf Tournament for the second year in a row.

