TH South wins The Glove Trophy on Benji Downs walk-off

THS senior delivers base hit to give Braves 8-7 win

Posted: May. 4, 2018 11:15 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 11:49 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Terre Haute South baseball team won 8-7 over Terre Haute North on a walk-off base hit from Butler signee Benji downs with two outs in the seventh and the bases loaded. The walk-off is the first in the North-South baseball series. The victory gives the Braves The Glove Trophy for the third time in the last four years.

