TH South softball pounds TH North

Lady Braves won 12-2 in six innings

Posted: May. 22, 2018 11:01 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 11:01 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Terre Haute South softball team beat Terre Haute North 12-2 in six innings to advance on to the sectional championship game. Junior Hallie Baker had 3 RBI and senior Taylor Ellis homered in the win.

