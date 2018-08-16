The last three times Castle and Terre Haute South have met on the football field, each game has been decided by seven points or less. The two will add another chapter Friday, when the Braves open at the Knights.
Related Content
- TH South ready for season opener at Castle
- South girls open season with win
- Terre Haute South opens season with win
- South Vermillion ready to deliver back to back winning seasons
- ISU basketball ready for season opener at IU
- TH South ready for Bloomington South
- TH South baseball opens season with a win
- Josh Phegley ready for sixth MLB season
- Northview football ready for a big season
- Parke Heritage ready for inaugural football season
Scroll for more content...