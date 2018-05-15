Clear

TH South hands South Vermillion first loss of the season

Braves won 11-0

Posted: May. 14, 2018 10:07 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 10:34 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute South baseball knocked South Vermillion from the ranks of the unbeatens. The Braves handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season. South won 11-0 in five innings.

