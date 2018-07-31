The Terre Haute South football team went 3-8 last year. The Braves believe they were a much better team than their record indicated. Five of their games were decided by seven points or less. South opens their season August 17th at Castle.
Related Content
- TH South football ready to start winning
- TH South ready for Bloomington South
- Northview football ready for a big season
- South baseball wins conference
- TH South baseball ready for regoinals
- Eastern Greene ready for the semi-state football stage
- South Vermillion wins Paris tournament
- TH South wins at Linton
- South Knox ready to tip off on Wednesday.
- South girls open season with win
Scroll for more content...