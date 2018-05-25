Clear

TH South falls in sectional title

Avon beats Lady Braves

Posted: May. 24, 2018 11:21 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
The Terre Haute South softball team was looking to win their first sectional title since 1998. Thursday the Lady Braves came up short, losing to Avon in the sectional finals 9-0.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It