Scroll for more content...
Related Content
- TH South falls in sectional title
- South Knox wins sectional straight sectional title
- West Vigo falls in sectional title game
- TH South wins sectional title, beating Brownsburg
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- TH South girls tennis wins fourth straight sectional title
- South Vermillion softball wins second straight sectional title
- Vincennes Rivet girls win another sectional title
- THN wins thrilling track & field sectional title
- Linton wins second straight softball sectional title