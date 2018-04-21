Clear

TH South baseball stays perfect in Conference Indiana

Braves beat Perry Meridian

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 11:15 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 11:15 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Terre Haute South baseball team remains the only team not to lose a Conference Indiana game. The Braves stayed perfect in the Conference with a 3-0 win over Perry Meridian.

