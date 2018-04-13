Home
TH South baseball beats Sullivan
Braves won 14-2
Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 10:59 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 11:01 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute South baseball handed Sullivan their first loss of the season. The Braves won 14-2 in five innings.
