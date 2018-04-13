Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

TH South baseball beats Sullivan

Braves won 14-2

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 10:59 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 11:01 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute South baseball handed Sullivan their first loss of the season. The Braves won 14-2 in five innings.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It