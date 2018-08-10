TH Rex take game one of Prospect League Championship series

The Terre Haute Rex pounded Kokomo 11-3 to take game one of the Prospect League Championship series. This best of three series now shifts to Kokomo for game two on Saturday and winner take all game three if necessary on Sunday.
