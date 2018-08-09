TH Rex advance to Prospect League Championship series

The Terre Haute Rex needed to win games two and three Wednesday of their Prospect League West Division series over their season was over. The Rex took both games, 8-2 and 7-2 to win the series and advance on to the Prospect League Championship series against Kokomo. Game one of the title series begins Thursday night in Terre Haute.
