Clear

TH North wins slugfest against TH South

Patriots won 9-5

Posted: Apr. 27, 2018 11:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2018 11:20 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
The Terre Haute North baseball team handed Terre Haute South their first Conference Indiana loss. The Patriots scored the games final six runs to win 9-5 over the Patriots.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It