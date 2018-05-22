Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

TH North softball wins sectional opener

Lady Patriots beat Brownsburg

Posted: May. 21, 2018 11:11 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2018 11:11 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
The Terre Haute North softball team got three homers from Hailey Miller in a 16-5 sectional win in six innings over Brownsburg.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny days ahead, a shade warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It