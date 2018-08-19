Sycamores wrap camp with scrimmage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State football wrapped up fall training camp Saturday morning with some live action at Memorial Stadium.
Quarterbacks Jalil Kilpatrick and Ryan Boyle took the bulk of the reps under center for the Sycamores. The team has yet to name a starter. Head Coach Curt Mallory said that Indiana State will announce the starter on Monday.
True freshman Dakota Caton, from Sullivan High School, made a couple of big catches during the scrimmage period.
