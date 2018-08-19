Clear

Sycamores wrap camp with scrimmage

Sullivan's Dakota Caton made two big catches during the live periods.

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 11:41 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State football wrapped up fall training camp Saturday morning with some live action at Memorial Stadium.

Quarterbacks Jalil Kilpatrick and Ryan Boyle took the bulk of the reps under center for the Sycamores. The team has yet to name a starter. Head Coach Curt Mallory said that Indiana State will announce the starter on Monday.

True freshman Dakota Caton, from Sullivan High School, made a couple of big catches during the scrimmage period.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Early morning fog, sunny Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Tennis Invite

Image

Sycamores close camp

Image

Parke Heritage opens with win

Image

North Vermillion beats Bosse

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities