Sycamores represented on South All-Stars

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana Football Coaches' Association North-South All-Star game featured a pair of new Indiana State Sycamores. Terre Haute North's Nathan Barrett and Eastern Greene's Caleb Hamilton both suited up in the the South team's red and white to represent their new college team in one final high school game.

Scroll for more content...

The contest itself was hard-fought and came down to the end. The South All-Stars had a chance to tie the game with a 44-yard field goal on the final play in regulation. The North team, though, came around the right edge and got a hand on the kick, blocking it to save the three-point lead. North defeated South 27-24.