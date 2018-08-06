Sycamores suit up in full pads at camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State football continued training camp Monday morning in full pads for the first time this season.
The Sycamores are preparing for their first scrimmage of the fall coming up on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.
