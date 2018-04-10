Clear
Sycamores come in fifth at ISU Spring Invitational

ISU women's golf team loses their own tourney for very first time

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 10:08 PM
For the very first time since they hosted their own tourney the Sycamore women's golf team has not won it. Loyola won this years ISU Spring Invitational, the Sycamores finsihed fifth.

