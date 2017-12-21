Sycamore football signs 26

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State head football coach Curt Mallory officially ushered in his first recruiting class Wednesday as 26 athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Sycamores.

Among the new signees are two familiar faces to the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute North's Nathan Barrett and Terre Haute South's Carter Herrin both joined the Sycamores' recruiting class.

Of the 26 commits, 19 are high school athletes and five transfer in from junior college. The Sycamores also added an FBS transfer from University of Kentucky and signed an international student-athlete from Finland. The Sycamores gained eight from within the state of Indiana alone and six from Illinois.

The full list of recruits so far can be found below.