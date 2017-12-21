wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 34°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

Sycamore football signs 26

Among the new signees are two familiar faces to the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute North's Nathan Barrett and Terre Haute South's Carter Herrin both joined the Sycamores' recruiting class.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 5:51 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2017 11:54 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State head football coach Curt Mallory officially ushered in his first recruiting class Wednesday as 26 athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Sycamores.

Scroll for more content...

Among the new signees are two familiar faces to the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute North's Nathan Barrett and Terre Haute South's Carter Herrin both joined the Sycamores' recruiting class.

Of the 26 commits, 19 are high school athletes and five transfer in from junior college. The Sycamores also added an FBS transfer  from University of Kentucky and signed an international student-athlete from Finland. The Sycamores gained eight from within the state of Indiana alone and six from Illinois.

The full list of recruits so far can be found below.

NAME POS HT WT HOMETOWN PREVIOUS SCHOOL
Jake Bain DB 5-11 180 Chesterfield, Mo. John Burroughs HS
Nathan Barrett WR 5-11 170 Terre Haute, Ind. Terre Haute North HS
Chris Childers RB 6-0 205 Matteson, Ill. St. Rita HS
Daijon Collins WR 5-9 165 Indianapolis, Ind. Cathedral HS
Colton Davis OL 6-6 275 Richmond, Ind. Richmond Senior HS
Isaiah Edwards OL 6-7 390 Katy, Texas Cinco Ranch HS
Bryce Gee TE 6-2 220 Fishers, Ind. Fishers HS
Shaneal Greene WR 6-3 195 Skokie, Ill. Carmel Catholic HS
Dylan Haller DL 6-4 250 Dayton, Ohio Centerville HS
Carter Herrin TE 6-7 245 Terre Haute, Ind. Terre Haute South HS
Jalil Kilpatrick QB 6-3 210 Detroit, Mich. Mansfield Timberview HS
Tate Leavitt OL 6-6 330 Thornville, Ohio Kentucky
Johnny May LB 6-0 225 Fishers, Ind. Hamilton Southeastern HS
Andrew McCormick QB 6-1 215 Kendalville, Ind. East Noble HS
Jonathon Moffett LB 6-1 240 Farmington Hills, Mich. Walled Lake Western HS
Kaelub Newman DB 6-1 185 Oswego, Ill. Oswego East HS
CJ Rutherford WR 6-1 175 Chicago, Ill. Lindblom Math & Science Academy
Matt Sora RB 5-11 200 Mason, Ohio William Mason HS
Dwayne Thompson DB 6-1 190 Farmington Hills, Mich. West Bloomfield HS
Tierre Turner DL 6-1 285 Chicago, Ill. Simeon HS
Keivon Walston OL 6-5 280 Rockford, Ill. Auburn HS
Henry Woodcock TE 6-3 225 Avon, Ind. Cardinal Ritter HS
Filip Zacok DL 6-4 265 Seinäjoki, Finland Seinäjoki Crocodiles

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It