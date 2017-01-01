Sullivan holds off Northview comeback

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After dropping two straight, Sullivan added another one to the win column in the Arrows' consolation game against Northview.

The Knights battle back from down 9 at the half to make it a three-point game late in the fourth quarter, but turnovers doomed the Northview comeback. Sullivan held on to win 63-58.

Sullivan sophomore Kevin Figg led the way with 24 points in the win.

The Golden Arrows advance in the consolation bracket. They'll face Robinson in the 1 p.m. game Thursday. The Knights drop their second game in a row and will open day three against Rockville.