Sullivan holds off Northview comeback

The Knights battle back from down 9 at the half to make it a three-point game late in the fourth quarter, but turnovers doomed the Northview comeback.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 12:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2017 12:54 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After dropping two straight, Sullivan added another one to the win column in the Arrows' consolation game against Northview.

The Knights battle back from down 9 at the half to make it a three-point game late in the fourth quarter, but turnovers doomed the Northview comeback. Sullivan held on to win 63-58.

Sullivan sophomore Kevin Figg led the way with 24 points in the win.

The Golden Arrows advance in the consolation bracket. They'll face Robinson in the 1 p.m. game Thursday. The Knights drop their second game in a row and will open day three against Rockville.

