The Sullivan football team has been one of the most successful in the area over the last few years. The Arrows have gone 27-7 over the last three years and won back to back WIC Titles. Expectations are once again high this year for Sullivan, who returns 12 starters.
Related Content
- Sullivan football poised for another big season
- Northview football ready for a big season
- Greencastle @ Sullivan
- Parke Heritage ready for inaugural football season
- Holeman leads Sullivan to season-opening win over Clay City
- Sullivan boys pick up big WIC win over Northview
- Malea Toon having big season for Bloomfield
- Sullivan girls host Greencastle
- Sandschafer putback downs Sullivan
- Sullivan baseball beats Edgewood
Scroll for more content...