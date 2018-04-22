Clear

Sullivan baseball snaps Shakamak winning streak

The loss was the first of the season at home for the Lakers.

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan baseball snapped Shakamak's six-game winning streak Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 victory. The loss was the first of the season at home for the Lakers.

