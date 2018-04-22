Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Sullivan baseball snaps Shakamak winning streak
The loss was the first of the season at home for the Lakers.
Posted: Apr. 21, 2018 10:37 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2018 11:38 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller
Scroll for more content...
JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan baseball snapped Shakamak's six-game winning streak Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 victory. The loss was the first of the season at home for the Lakers.
Article Comments
Terre Haute
Clear
55°
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
56°
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Zionsville
Clear
51°
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
55°
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
52°
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
55°
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
55°
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Warm air today, rain tomorrow.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Autopsy results released for double shooting victim
Feds say 'overwhelmed' mailman stashed 17,000 pieces of mail
Actress arrested in sex trafficking in ‘guru to stars’ case
New quarter midget race track opens gates in Terre Haute
Terre Haute woman receives 16-years for stabbing death of her boyfriend
Final Fork: And the winner is...
CDC issues strong new warning against eating romaine lettuce
Indiana collecting more DNA samples after new law
Auction supports various Vigo County departments
Arming teachers discussed at Students 4 Change forum
Latest Video
News 10 Sunday Morning Weather
Saturday Night Weather Update
Dallas Baptist comeback win
Sullivan SB tourney
Sullivan beats Shakamak
Art and wine fundraiser benefits children in need in Vigo County
Math competition sparks interest for young girls in Vigo County
30th annual Relay for Life of the Wabash Valley hopes to raise $50,000
Rose-Hulman Tusk Triathlon supports breast cancer
Vigo County YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
In Case You Missed It
Arming teachers discussed at Students 4 Change forum
Residents encouraged to participate in Vermillion County Cleanup Days
Educators learn how to better protect students
Actress Jenna Fischer encourages students during Indiana visit
VP Mike Pence to attend tax event in Indianapolis next week
Communities can apply for grants for railroad crossing projects
Holocaust survivor speaks about genocide in Syria
Police make 2 arrests in fatal shooting of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson
Pets abandoned in rural communities
Majority of Hoosier parents say kids are safe at school