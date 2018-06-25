Clear

Sullivan advances, Terre Haute falls in Legion tourney

The Arrows play in the quarterfinals Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Terre Haute North.

Posted: Jun. 23, 2018 11:41 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan Post 139 advanced to the semifinals of the John E. Hayes "Best of the Midwest" Invitational on Saturday with wins, 7-0 over Marion and 7-5 over Festus.

The Arrows play in the quarterfinals Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Terre Haute North.

The tournament hosts Terre Haute Post 346 were eliminated in their first game of bracket play with a 3-2 loss to Mattoon.

