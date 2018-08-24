Sullivan QB looks for redemption against Linton

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan High School quarterback Jack Conner thought his team had the win. The Arrows were knocking on the endzone with time winding down in the fourth quarter against rival Linton. But the chance to take down his rival bobbled away on the final snap of the game.

Conner fumbled in the backfield last year, and the Miners held on to win the 100th meeting between the two schools last year. The Arrow quarterback won't let that happen again.

Sullivan hosts the Miners on Friday night in one of the oldest rivalry games in the state of Indiana. Linton vs. Sullivan is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.