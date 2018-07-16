Student and teacher meet in women's golf final

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's almost a David versus Goliath matchup in the finals of the Terre Haute Women's City Golf Championship. Twelve-time winner Cara Stuckey faced college sophomore Alexandria Maris.

"I know coming out here that I'm going to have to play great golf in order to continue on," Maris said. "It's just great competition."

Ask anyone who frequents Rea Park Golf Course in Terre Haute; these are two of the most competitive people you'll find in the Wabash Valley.

"They know me well enough that I'm going to competitive because that's how I want them to be," Stuckey said. "They've got to earn it any time they're going to beat me."

Only one of the pair could take home the city championship, but there's something more here than just two competitors.

"I love her to death," Maris said about Stuckey. "She's been great to me ever since freshman year. She's taken care of me. She's just helped me so much."

The 12-time champion Stuckey is the girls' golf coach at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, and Maris is a 2017 Braves graduate. This championship showdown is actually student against teacher.

"It's a win-win sitation for me," Stuckey said. "If I lose, I'll be just as happy for them to win."

Stuckey and Maris battled through the morning at Rea Park in the championship match, but the trophy at the end didn't feel too important.

"I would not be where I am today without her," Maris said of her opponent. "It's incredible how much I've grown because of her, as a person and as a golfer."

Stuckey would go on to win the match play final 2&1 to claim her record 13th city championship. But that's not the accomplishment she's most proud of.

"With all the former players I have in, I'm more proud of that than anything," Stuckey said. "It's the best feeling you can have. You never stop being their coach."