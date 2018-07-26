Clear

Steve Brett becomes Lincoln head coach

Brett has been volunteering as an assistant coach for the past couple of seasons with the Alices, but now he's taking the helm.

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 11:47 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The coaching shuffle in southern Indiana has brought a Hall of Famer out of retirement. Sports 10 confirmed Wednesday that Steve Brett will become the interim head coach of Vincennes Lincoln boys' basketball.

Scroll for more content...

Brett has been volunteering as an assistant coach for the past couple of seasons with the Alices, but now he's taking the helm. Brett is a veteran Wabash Valley coach who has racked up more than 450 career wins between Bloomfield, Seymour, Shakamak and Loogootee. He led the Lions to a state runner-up finish in 2005.

Brett is a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's 2018 class.

As the interim coach, he is only slated to coach the 2018-19 season. Brett replaces Josh Thompson, who recently became the new head coach at Barr-Reeve.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a dimond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent