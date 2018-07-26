Steve Brett becomes Lincoln head coach

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The coaching shuffle in southern Indiana has brought a Hall of Famer out of retirement. Sports 10 confirmed Wednesday that Steve Brett will become the interim head coach of Vincennes Lincoln boys' basketball.

Scroll for more content...

Brett has been volunteering as an assistant coach for the past couple of seasons with the Alices, but now he's taking the helm. Brett is a veteran Wabash Valley coach who has racked up more than 450 career wins between Bloomfield, Seymour, Shakamak and Loogootee. He led the Lions to a state runner-up finish in 2005.

Brett is a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's 2018 class.

As the interim coach, he is only slated to coach the 2018-19 season. Brett replaces Josh Thompson, who recently became the new head coach at Barr-Reeve.