State ranked Barr-Reeve volleyball opens season with a win

Lady Vikings beat Eastern Greene

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Barr-Reeve volleyball team showed why their ranked second in the state in 1A. They opened their season Monday with a 3-0 win over Eastern Greene.

