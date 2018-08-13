The Barr-Reeve volleyball team showed why their ranked second in the state in 1A. They opened their season Monday with a 3-0 win over Eastern Greene.
Related Content
- State ranked Barr-Reeve volleyball opens season with a win
- Barr-Reeve wins at Washington
- Barr-Reeve wins Buggy Bowl
- Barr-Reeve dominates Linton
- Eastern Greene @ Barr-Reeve
- Barr-Reeve beats Shoals
- Barr-Reeve/Loogootee basketball preview
- Barr-Reeve takes down Jasper
- Barr-Reeve beats Wood Memorial
- Barr-Reeve wnis baseball sectional
Scroll for more content...