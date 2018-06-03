Clear

South's season ends in regional title game

The Irish ended the South season, 5-0.

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 11:58 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Terre Haute South advanced to Saturday's regional championship with a 5-1 win over Pendleton Heights, but the Braves ran in to state powerhouse Cathedral in the 4A regional at Decatur Central.

