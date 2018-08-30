Clear

South wins Vigo County golf

The Braves posted a team score of 177 behind three 41s from Hallie Baker, Mallory Snyder and Sophie Boyll.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 12:00 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute South girls golf won the Travis Smith Vigo County Golf Tournament Thursday at Rea Park.

The three Braves played a playoff hole, and Baker took the low medalist with a birdie on the first hole.

Results can be found below.

Team

  1. Terre Haute South - 177
  2. Terre Haute North - 186
  3. West Vigo - 249

Individual

Terre Haute South

  1. Hallie Baker - 41
  2. Mallory Snyder - 41
  3. Sophie Boyll - 41
  4. Sailor Myers - 54
  5. Gracie Kidwell - 57

Terre Haute North

  1. Nikki Bonilla - 43
  2. Claire Thrift - 44
  3. Victoria Myer - 47
  4. Gabby Bonilla - 52
  5. Sarah Behnke - 55

West Vigo

  1. Isabela Miller - 51
  2. Emily Noe - 65
  3. Aliyah Orten - 69
  4. Ashton Stewart - 64

