South wins Vigo County golf

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute South girls golf won the Travis Smith Vigo County Golf Tournament Thursday at Rea Park.

The Braves posted a team score of 177 behind three 41s from Hallie Baker, Mallory Snyder and Sophie Boyll.

The three Braves played a playoff hole, and Baker took the low medalist with a birdie on the first hole.

Results can be found below.

Team

Terre Haute South - 177 Terre Haute North - 186 West Vigo - 249

Individual

Terre Haute South

Hallie Baker - 41 Mallory Snyder - 41 Sophie Boyll - 41 Sailor Myers - 54 Gracie Kidwell - 57

Terre Haute North

Nikki Bonilla - 43 Claire Thrift - 44 Victoria Myer - 47 Gabby Bonilla - 52 Sarah Behnke - 55

West Vigo