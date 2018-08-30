South wins Vigo County golf

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute South girls golf won the Travis Smith Vigo County Golf Tournament Thursday at Rea Park.
The Braves posted a team score of 177 behind three 41s from Hallie Baker, Mallory Snyder and Sophie Boyll.
The three Braves played a playoff hole, and Baker took the low medalist with a birdie on the first hole.
Results can be found below.
Team
- Terre Haute South - 177
- Terre Haute North - 186
- West Vigo - 249
Individual
Terre Haute South
- Hallie Baker - 41
- Mallory Snyder - 41
- Sophie Boyll - 41
- Sailor Myers - 54
- Gracie Kidwell - 57
Terre Haute North
- Nikki Bonilla - 43
- Claire Thrift - 44
- Victoria Myer - 47
- Gabby Bonilla - 52
- Sarah Behnke - 55
West Vigo
- Isabela Miller - 51
- Emily Noe - 65
- Aliyah Orten - 69
- Ashton Stewart - 64
