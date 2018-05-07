Home
South tennis clinches third-straight conference title
The Braves pick up their third-straight league crown.
Posted: May. 5, 2018 10:39 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2018 10:39 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute South girls tennis swept Franklin Central Saturday morning to clinch the Conference Indiana title. The Braves pick up their third-straight league crown.
