South tennis clinches third-straight conference title

The Braves pick up their third-straight league crown.

Posted: May. 5, 2018 10:39 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2018 10:39 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute South girls tennis swept Franklin Central Saturday morning to clinch the Conference Indiana title. The Braves pick up their third-straight league crown.

