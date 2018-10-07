Clear

South girls, Northview boys claim XC sectionals

Terre Haute South's Lily Barton beat the rest of the field by a full 30 seconds in the girls' race. South also claimed the top spot in the boys' race behind a first-place finish from sophmore Cael Light.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 12:30 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley teams competed in the cross country sectional championship at Lavern Gibson Championship Course on Saturday.

Terre Haute South's Lily Barton beat the rest of the field by a full 30 seconds in the girls' race. Her Braves won the event as a team.

South Vigo also claimed the top spot in the boys' race behind a first-place finish from sophmore Cael Light. But Northview claimed the team championship with four top-ten finishers. The Knights have now won back-to-back sectional titles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers possible tonight, warm again tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

Image

Week Eight, ITZ Segment 1

Image

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero