TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The potential game-winner went in off the hands of Terre Haute South's Dylan Turner, but the Braves were just a second too late. The put-back basket came just after the horn sounded and Brownsburg held on to win 58-57.

Indiana State commit De'Avion Washington scored 22 points for South, while Maleek Logsdon added 16.