South Vermillion ready to deliver back to back winning seasons

Last season the South Vermillion football team had one of the better seasons in school history. The Wildcats went 7-3, it was their first winning season since 2009. They also won their first conference championship since 1981. South Vermillion this year will be looking to deliver back to back winning seasons for the first time since 2008 and 2009.
