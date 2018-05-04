Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police Officer shot at Garden Quarter apartments Full Story

South Vermillion baseball unbeaten on the season

Wildcats are 16-0

Posted: May. 2, 2018 9:50 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 9:50 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
No high school baseball team in the Wabash Valley is having a better season than South Vermillion. The Wildcats are the area's only unbeaten team, their 16-0 on the season.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It