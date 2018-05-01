Clear

South Vermillion baseball moves to 15-0

Wildcats beat Cloverdale

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 11:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 11:18 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The South Vermillion baseball team beat Cloverdale 11-1 in five innings to improve to 15-0 on the season.

