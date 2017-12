TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - South Vermillion basketball advanced to the quarterfinals of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic with a 51-25 win over Robinson.

Scroll for more content...

Bryce McLeish led the Wildcats with 19 points. Big man Braden Kalber added 10 points, 9 rebounds and 7 blocks.

The Wildcats will face Owen Valley in the quarterfinals at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Maroons open play at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the consolation bracket against Rockville.