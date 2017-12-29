wx_icon Terre Haute 18°

South blows out Cloverdale

Craig Porter set the tone early for South with a one-handed tomahawk dunk in transition.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 12:06 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 12:41 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute South cruised to an 80-53 win over Cloverdale at the Wabash Valley Classic. The win advanced the Braves to the fifth place game.

Craig Porter set the tone early for South with a one-handed tomahawk dunk in transition.

Cloverdale's Jalen Moore had another big scoring night with 34 points. Eighteen of those points came from the free throw line, which was a new Classic record.

The Braves will face Casey-Westfield Friday in the fifth place game.

