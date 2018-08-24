Siples, Kesler win Chad Smith invite

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan hosted the annual Chad Smith Invitational cross country meet Thursday.

Northview senior Eden Siples won the girls race. Owen Valley's Jozee Spatta took second, and Northview freshman Tierinee Bryan placed third.

In the boys' race, West Vigo's Damon Kesler repeated as champion for the second year in a row. Northview took second, third and fourth.