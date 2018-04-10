Clear
Shakamak softball beats Clay City

Lady Lakers won 17-10

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 10:58 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Shakamak softball team beat Clay City 17-10.

