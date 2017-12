TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite tying a First Financial Wabash Valley Classic record for fewest points in a quarter, Shakamak surged back to defeat West Vigo 52-35.

The Lakers scored just four points in the first quarter, which is the third time so few points had been scored in a period. But Lane Gilbert led Shakamak back from an early deficit to seal the win. Gilbert pitched in 28 of his team's 52 points.

Robert Dickerson led the Vikings with 16 points.