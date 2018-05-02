Clear

Shakamak baseball pounds TH North

Lakers won 17-1 in five innings

Posted: May. 1, 2018 11:07 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 11:07 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
Trevor Miller and Peyton Yeryar each drove in four runs in Shakamak baseball 17-1 win at Terre Haute North.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It