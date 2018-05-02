Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Shakamak baseball pounds TH North
Lakers won 17-1 in five innings
Posted: May. 1, 2018 11:07 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 11:07 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
Trevor Miller and Peyton Yeryar each drove in four runs in Shakamak baseball 17-1 win at Terre Haute North.
Article Comments
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84°
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82°
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82°
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Rockville
Few Clouds
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Casey
Few Clouds
83°
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Brazil
Few Clouds
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Marshall
Few Clouds
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Chance of Wednesday Storms
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Terre Haute man charged with two counts of rape, asks judge why he was charged with no DNA evidence
No permit, no party. Ordinance violators head to court
Driver escapes car fire after crash
More human skeletal remains found in Putnam County
Illinois state's attorney's office has charged a 22-year old with first degree murder
Fire destroys Daviess county business
'There's a family out there praying for a miracle' New law allows Illinois teens to register as organ donors
Red Flag Warnings
Hutsonville schools to possibly look into new athletic co-op opportunities
President Trump writes a letter of encouragement to a local girl fighting cancer
Latest Video
New information from the city attorney's office regarding the serious accident at 3rd and Voorhees streets
More charges for Jesse Clark
Illinois state's attorney's office has charged 22-year old Alexander Beal with first degree murder
Court of Appeals takes Fennell Case
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
New records show 20% crashes are hit and runs in Vigo County
Red Flag Warnings
Vincennes pool preps for opening weekend
Fashion Show to support senior education ministries
Appliance Factory coming to Terre Haute
In Case You Missed It
The Run for the 43rd: Sylvester Edwards
The Run for the 43rd: Isaac Deal
Health officials offer free help to quit smoking
GOP Senate candidates throw verbal punches at final debate
It's my party, I can dance if I want to: Officials clarify Dance Permit ordinance
K9 Ivan puts paw on the Bible in official Clinton PD ceremony
THPD enforce dance permit ordinance
Gun sanctuary not discussed at city meeting
Arming teachers discussed at Students 4 Change forum
Residents encouraged to participate in Vermillion County Cleanup Days