Shakamak baseball beats Vincennes Rivet

Lakers win sixth straight

Posted: Apr. 19, 2018 10:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Shakamak baseball stayed red hot Thursday. The Lakers won their sixth straight beating Vincennes Rivet 12-1 in five innings.

