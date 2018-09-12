Scott Lawson to be next THN baseball coach

Sports 10 has learned, pending Vigo County School Board approval Scott Lawson will be the next baseball coach at Terre Haute North. Lawson is a 1997 North grad. He was a standout pitcher for the Patriots. In 1998 he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 29th round. Instead of going pro, Lawson went on to pitch at the Unviersity of Georgia. He was a member of the Bulldogs 2001 World Series team.

Lawson has spent the last couple years as an assistant at North and the pitching coach for the Terre Haute Rex.