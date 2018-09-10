Monday night Terre Haute North star junior Sasha Thompson verbally committed to play college soccer at Indiana State. Thompson is one of the top players in the state. This year she has 14 goals and is second in Conference Indiana in scoring. Last year she scored 22 goals to earn second team All-State.
Related Content
- Sasha Thompson verbally commits to Indiana State
- Jake Lautenschlager verbally commits to Purdue
- Addie Kittle commits to Indiana State
- Dakota Caton commits to Indiana State
- Jared Hankins commits to Indiana State
- Abi Haynes commits to Ball State
- Thompson, Seibring rally Elon to 73-68 victory
- Josh Thompson heading to Barr-Reeve
- Liz Humphrey commits to ISU
- Caleb Hamilton commits to ISU
Scroll for more content...