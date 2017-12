TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Robinson's Walker Sandschafer grabbed a missed shot in air and threw it in hoop as time expired to lift the Maroons to a 52-51 win over Sullivan. The buzzer beater advanced Robinson to the Wabash Valley Classic consolation championship.

Sandschafer scored 18 for the Maroons. Chance Black led Robinson with 19 points. Ty Drake had 21 points for Sullivan.

Robinson will face Marshall in the consolation championship Friday at 3:30 p.m.