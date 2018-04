Class 3A, ninth-ranked Sullivan baseball is really good and they're about to get even better. Evansville signee Sam Steimel has been cleared to pitched. The Sullivan senior hadn't been able to pitch this year after suffering a strain of the UCL and fflexor musle during basketball season.

Steimel, who's batting .538 this year is an even better pitcher. Last season he was 6-2 on the mound with a 1.17 ERA.