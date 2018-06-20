Clear
Sam Steimel makes IHSBCA North/South All-Star Series

Sullivan senior selected to prestigious All-Star event

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Sullivan senior Sam Steimel has been picked as a middle infielder for this years Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North/South All-Star Series. The Evansville signee hit .469 this past season for the Arrows. The North/South All-Star series runs July 21st-22nd in South Bend.

