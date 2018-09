One of the big reason's Ryan Cash went to Indiana State was to run for the legendary John McNichols. Cash did that for three semesters for McNichols sudden passing in December or 2016.

Cash, who is now a junior and one of the top steeplechase competitors in the MVC draws motivation from his late coach. Ryan kept the first voice mail message he received four years ago from coach McNichols. Cash still plays it hard workouts or even before races.